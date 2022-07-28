Canada is one of the biggest casino markets, and as a result, it has some of the finest gambling sites in the world. The large amounts of casinos in Canada have both their advantages and disadvantages. While you have a limitless list of options to choose from, it is also challenging to shortlist and pick the best options to gamble in out of the multitude. Each casino has its strengths in different categories and aspects. Below, we have made a list of some of the best online casinos in Canada and highlighted their peculiar strengths ranging from amazing games, bonuses and banking ease.

Jackpot City

This is arguably the best in Canada for a good number of reasons. From a beautiful user interface and a broad range of amazing games, jackpot City stands out among the rest. Its most stand-out feature is its excellent progressive slots.

Games.

Jackpot City has more than 500 games for gamblers to choose from. Players getting bored or having a shortage of excellent gaming options is a myth in jackpot City. Whatever category of gambling software and the game you can think of is available. From poker to progressive slots, table games, and even live dealer games.

As already stated, the stand-out feature is its progressive slots. They’ve got some of the most popular like major millions, Poseidon and numerous others.

Its live dealer options are also state of the art. It boasts of up to over sixty games that give you a true real casino feeling and experience with all the most loved game options available.

Bonus offers.

Jackpot City offers some of the most hospitable bonuses in terms of amount, though the terms are sometimes strict. It gives welcome offers as high as c$1600.

Another peck that makes it one of the best online casinos in Canada is its mobile compatibility. It is downloadable on iOS and Android and has no download compatibility with mobile browsers.

Deposit/Withdrawal.

It accepts debit and credit cards and wire transfers from platforms such as ecoPayz and many more.

Royal Panda

With arguably one of the top-notch progressive slots options, Royal Panda is undoubtedly one of the best Canadian online casinos. It also offers amazing bonus offers and amazing jackpot selections. It also has one of the broadest ranges of amazing games for players.

Games.

In terms of game selection, this casino is simply mind-blowing. With a whopping catalogue of over 1200 games all designed by big names such as Microgaming, Royal Panda has itself on a pedestal with the best worldwide. It has games in every category, whether table games, slots, poker or others.

They also have one of the best progressive jackpot services in the entire globe, with games like NetEnt’s divine fortune on the list.

Bonus offers.

Royal Panda could give you up to c$1000 in welcome bonuses. You can also get an extra 5% on each subsequent deposit. Another fascinating thing about this casino has a wagering requirement of 35x. Other amazing offers are available.

Though there are no downloadable apps for mobile, its web version is mobile compatible and spectacular. There are no glitches, and it works across all operating systems.

Deposit/Withdrawal.

They accept deposits from credit and debit cards and wire transfers across several platforms.

Spin Casino

They have been in the business since 2001, and they have gathered enough experience and growth to make them one of the best. Not only that, but they are certainly top in Canada regarding living dealer games with their over 50 options repertoires. They also have an outstanding user interface and design, with good 24/7 customer service.

Games.

Though they don’t have the largest range of games like others, their 400 selections are superb and from some of the industry greats like NetEnt and others. They have table games, excellent live dealer options, jackpots, slots and many more.

Bonus offers.

You can get up to c$1000 on your first three deposits. There are also several bonuses to be enjoyed for existing users.

The spin casino has one of the best mobile apps and is compatible with Android and iOS systems. Its browser version is also remarkable, with excellent design and user interface.

Deposit/ withdrawal.

They accept credit and debit cards and wallets such as Skrill, Neteller and others. It is also compatible with platforms like iDebit and many more.

Casinonic

Though quite new to the industry, Casinonic has proven its position among some of the best in the business. It has one of the largest catalogues of games available from some of the best game makers worldwide. It is also arguably the best in Canada regarding black Jack.

Games.

Its collection of 4000 amazing games is too mind-blowing for a company that’s barely 3 years old. It has games in every category available. Its slot game collection is also one of the largest.

Its black Jack selections also stand it out among others. They have almost every black Jack option there is.

Bonus offers

Casinonic offers a scintillating c$5000 welcome bonus. Even though the wagering requirements at 50x are pretty high, it’s worth considering the large value. There are also several other bonuses that loyal players can get.

Its background is simply beautiful. Though it has no app, its mobile browser experience is excellent.

Deposit/ Withdrawal.

They accept debit cards , credit cards, wire transfers and e-wallet transactions. Withdrawal can be made through bank transfer, Infinity and many others.

Conclusion

These are considered the best Canadian online casinos for different reasons. You should ensure that you try them the next time you are in Canada. Unlike many other options, those casinos offer great deals for new and existing players. Besides the bonuses, those sites also offer a wide range of casino games and support many reliable payment options.