Uber reveals the most lost objects by users on their trips in 2022, and there are not many surprises. Documents and backpacks, clothes, wallets and bags, telephones and headphones are the objects that are most often forgotten.

According to Uber, the moments of greatest confusion are during the early morning, especially between 1 and 2 AM, and on weekends.

However, there are always curious cases that attract attention. This year, they found Harry Potter wands, a ukulele and a tuba (which was turned into a cappella), and a napkin with a phone number on it.

Here The 10 most lost objects in 2022 inside vehicles who use the application uber:

Backpacks and folders (including scans and wedding invitations)

Clothes

wallets and bags

phones

Earphones

Money

Glasses

Umbrella

Jewelry (engagement and marriage rings, do not take them off)

Keys

But, in huge numbers, people who lose their retainers are the least pleasant surprise for drivers.

Uber reminds riders to always check the vehicle’s seat and pockets before getting off. In addition, they advise not to remove shoes or retainers inside the car.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Uber has compiled this lost and found list. In 2022, the date on which the most objects were lost was December 12, during the marathon.

The company hopes that this list will serve to remind users to pay more attention to their belongings.