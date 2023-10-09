Just moments ago, a massive list (although presumably not the complete list) of costumes for Spider-Man 2so much for Miles Morales as for Peter Parker. It is a considerable list composed of 58 suits of all the ages of the universe Spider-Manincluding Raimi costumes, TASM, and more comic book costumes than you can imagine.

In the leak, which was published in reddit by user ‘ComicBookGuy708’, we see an image detailing almost every costume that will arrive in Spider-Man 2 at the end of this month, in fact, next week.

From the Noir suit to a Mysterio suit for Thousandsand from a stylish suit wolverine even the suits The Amazing Spider-Man, there are many options to choose from. However, there are major spoilers hidden in the leaked costumes, so if you’re a comic book fan with a little knowledge of the universe of Spider-Man, be careful. You will probably immediately understand what is being referred to.

More suits are expected to appear and, after launch, Insomniac continue adding more suits, but we wonder what’s left to add. We note that suit 2099 is not shown in this listing.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Surely there are missing costumes and it is also obvious that they are going to sell us a few more separately, the one from 2099 must necessarily be included in one of these plans, let’s see what the future holds for us once we get the game into our hands.