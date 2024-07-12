Russians trust Dmitry Nagiyev and Polina Gagarina the most among celebrities

Russians have listed the names of the stars they trust the most. The corresponding results of a survey by the independent research agency MAGRAM MR and the consulting agency in the field of strategic communications PBN were received by Lenta.ru

The survey was conducted in April-May 2024 in Russian cities with a population of over 100,000 people. It involved 1,500 respondents aged 14 to 56. The study revealed that actor Dmitry Nagiyev had the highest trust rating, while singer Polina Gagarina and artist Konstantin Khabensky came in second and third.

Comedian Pavel Volya and musician Dmitry Malikov rounded out the top five. The top 10 also included singer Olga Buzova, influencer Dima Maslennikov, actor Sergey Bezrukov, and bloggers Mikhail Litvin and Vlad Bumaga (Vlad A4).

Related materials:

The anti-trust rating mainly includes celebrities who have figured in recent public scandals. The list is headed by presenter Nastya Ivleeva, and the top three also includes Maxim Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) and Alla Pugacheva. Behind them were Philipp Kirkorov and Olga Buzova.

It is also noted that a quarter of Russians will trust a brand more with a media personality as an ambassador or founder.

