To stay on top as the most popular streaming platform, you have to constantly update. Netflix continues to produce content to keep its catalog fresh and its subscribers captivated. Which can enjoy a diverse buffet of series and films in constant renewal.

The third month of the year begins and, between series, movies, documentaries, specials and even anime, Netflix boasts an extensive list of premieres so you don’t get off the couch.

Check out everything new that the platform has for you and select your favorite content to enjoy it during March 2023.

Series

The teacher and the blue music (Now available)

Sex/Life: Season 2 (March 2)

Next in Fashion (March 3rd)

You: Season 4 – Part 2 (9 March)

The Glory: Part 2 (March 10th)

team survival (March 10th)

The jungle law (March, 15th)

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (March 16)

Up to Heaven: The Series (March 17)

The Kingdom: Season 2 (March 22)

Unstable (March 30th)

Agent Elvis (soon)

I’m Georgina: Season 2 (soon)

Films

It’s you (March 3rd)

Very far (March 8)

Luther: Night falls (March 10th)

Did you find what you were searching for? (March 10th)

The magician’s elephant (March 17)

the king of shadows (March 17)

mystery in sight (March 31st)

boksoon must die (March 31st)

The Da Vinci Code (Now available)

documentaries and specials

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (March 4)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (March 8)

The Millionaire Climax: The Pornhub Story (March, 15th)

Waco: The Texas Apocalypse (March 22)

Yoga with Xochitl: Volume 1 (March 10th)

Fire & Flow: Volume 1 (March 10th)

Fitness for Runners: Volume 1 (March 11th)

Family and children’s programs

karate sheep (March 2)

Ridley Jones: Season 5 (6th of March)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 (March 20)

And our human? (March 21st)

My Little Pony: Tell Your Story (March 27th)

Barbie Mermaid Power (March 31st)

power Rangers (March 31st)

Anime

Mononoke (Now available)

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (7 of March)

Inuyasha: Season 4 (28th March)

Inuyasha: Season 5 (28th March)

It is worth mentioning that all these release dates are subject to change without prior notice.

Via: Informing Circle

Editor’s note: Netflix continues to keep its subscribers in the dark with the latest subscription policies it is implementing. Some have already decided to stop paying for the service, many others have not even received a notice informing them of the situation. But while it is decided how things are going to change, at least what is certain is that the entertainment will not be lacking.