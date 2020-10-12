In order to recruit 69000 assistant teachers in council primary schools of UP, the Basic Education Department on Monday released a list of 31661 candidates. Further recruitment process will be completed on the basis of the list issued by Secretary Basic Education Council Pratap Singh Baghel.

Let us know that many disputes regarding this recruitment are pending in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s decision has not been issued yet. Meanwhile, on the orders of the Chief Minister, the department has released the list. The Supreme Court and the High Court have also ordered amendments to the integer received of the candidates, on which the Basic Education Department has not taken any action. In this case, the dispute is almost certain to happen again.