A recent scientific study revealed that eating a list of leafy vegetables and fruits can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, which affects some elderly people with age.

The study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, revealed that people who do not suffer from any symptoms of dementia eat at least one serving of green leafy vegetables per day.

She reported that these people faced a lower risk of cognitive decline and memory loss.

And if Alzheimer’s disease runs in your family, that doesn’t mean you’re inevitable, however, eating leafy greens regularly can help prevent dementia and improve overall health, timesnownews says.

The list of vegetables and fruits that are recommended to be eaten regularly include:

colorful fruits

Leafy green vegetables such as spinach and lettuce

Whole grains

By way of illustration, leafy greens are the richest sources of folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants, all of which promote long-term brain health.

Several previous studies have shown how diet plays a key role in aging and cognitive health.

Experts see food as one of the best ways to prevent cognitive impairment as you age.

There is a list of certain foods that can support brain health, while others can silently increase the risk of disease.

Dementia is one of the most important causes of disability and loss of independence for the elderly.

Dementia is caused by a variety of diseases and injuries to the brain, such as Alzheimer’s disease or stroke, according to the World Health Organization’s website.