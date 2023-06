How did you feel about the content of this article?

Informal trade in Caracas, capital of Venezuela: the country was second only to Zimbabwe in the list of the poorest in the world prepared by an economist at Johns Hopkins University | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Economist Steve Hanke, from Johns Hopkins University, released his 2022 Poverty Index survey at the end of May, which placed Ukraine and Turkey and several Latin American countries among the worst economic situations in the world last year.

The survey takes into account factors such as unemployment, inflation, GDP per capita variation, among others. Zimbabwe, in Africa, appeared in first place, while Venezuela was in second place. Other Latin Americans in the bottom 15 on the list are Argentina (sixth), Cuba (ninth) and Haiti (12th).

In the case of Argentina, the main factor was inflation, the same reason why Turkey was ranked tenth. Ukraine, devastated by the war, appeared in eighth, with unemployment of almost 20% being pointed out by the expert as the biggest complicating factor.

