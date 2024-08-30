The Spanish national coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced this Friday, September 30, the list of players called up to play the two matches of the UEFA Nations League.
The squad has been highly anticipated for the matches scheduled against Serbia on September 5 and Switzerland on September 8. After Luis de la Fuente’s men lifted the Euro Cup trophy to the skies of Germany, the Spaniards will play again, but this time in the UEFA Nations League.
There was great anticipation to find out who the coach would choose in this call-up, in which there were new additions and absences.
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Carvajal, Mingueza, Le Normand, Vivian, Laporte, Pau Torres, Cucurella, Grimaldo
Midfielders: Rodrigo, Zubimendi, Pepelu, Fabian, Aleix Garcia, Pedri, Dani Olmo
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Oyarzabal, Ayoze, Joselu
The absences of Álvaro Morata, who is injured, and the presence of Óscar Mingueza, who is having a magnificent start to the season at Celta, stand out.
The Spanish team will play two matches this September against Serbia and Switzerland before the start of the Euro Cup.
First match against Serbia
Game: Serbia vs Spain
Date: Thursday, September 5th
Schedule: 20:45 (ENG)
Stadium: Rajko Mitic Stadium (Serbia)
Second match against Switzerland
Game: Switzerland vs Spain
Date: Sunday, September 8th
Schedule: 20:45 (ENG)
Stadium: Wankdorf Stadium (Switzerland)
