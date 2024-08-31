“112” published a list of passengers of the Mi-8 helicopter that went missing in Kamchatka

A full list of passengers on board the Mi-8 helicopter that went missing in Kamchatka has emerged. publishes Telegram channel “112”.

According to the information available to the channel, the Mi-8 pilot’s name is Bleshchik Denis. In addition to him, there were 19 tourists in the helicopter: Buzyakova Tatyana, Repnikova Yulia, Shirkikin Mikhail, Repinov Mikhail, Seregin Kirill, Nikulin Alexander, Nikulina Evgeniya, Demchuk Natalya, Yangubaeva Olga, Zamyatina Polina, Kiselnikova Yulia, Pakhomova Anna, Zamyatin Arseny, Levkin Maxim, Ososkova Irina, Pal’ora Anna, Gordinskaya Nadezhda, Fursova Lyudmila and Stepanov Maxim.