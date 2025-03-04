Survivors 2025 starts engines with new celebrities who will jump from the helicopter to face an extreme adventurenot only because of the conditions in which they will have to sleep and eat, but for coexistence with their peers.

Jorge Javier Vázquez, Sandra Barneda and Carlos Sobera They will present the galas from the set in Madrid and Laura Madrueño It will conduct connections from Honduras again.

Television collaborators, actors, models and ex -partitioning of other programs such as The island of temptations, Masterchef, Sewing teachers and Benidorm Fest make up the casting of this edition, which will also have Terelu Camposalthough it will not be a contestant to use, but will have a role in the reality that neither she knows.

1. Terelu Campos, who will have a special role in the ‘reality’

2. Makoke, television collaborator

3. Pelayo Díaz, stylist and ‘influencer’

4. Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Rider

5. Almacor, singer and ex -participant of Benidorm Fest 2024

6. Beatriz Rico, actress

7. Laura Cuevas, former worker in Cantora, Finca de Isabel Pantoja

8. Joshua Velázquez, winner of ‘Sewing Masters 3’

9. Álex Adrover, actor

10. Rosario Matew, ex -participant of ‘Lidlt 4’

11. Samya, finalist of ‘Masterchef 12’

12. Ángela Ponce, First Women Trans Miss Universe Spain

13. Koldo Royo, chef

14. Damián Quintero, Olympic Karateka

15. Borja González, ex -participant of ‘Lidlt 7’

16. Caldirola gala, ‘influencer’ and ex -participant of ‘Myhyv’

17. Nieves Bolós, ‘influencer’ and sports psychologist

#List #official #contestants #Survivors