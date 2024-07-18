For those who don’t know, the acting world also has its awards for the part of television series and movies that perhaps didn’t use the biggest budget of all, and those are called Emmys, and the most recent ones will take place on September 15 of this year. While the date arrives, they have already announced the nominees, and we have all kinds of artists ranging from programs such as Fallout, The Morning Show and until The Crown.

Here is the complete list:

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Manzana)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese witherspoon (The Morning Show, Manzana)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Manzana)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Manzana)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Series

Nestor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers DynastyHBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Manzana)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday night LiveNBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The BearFX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday night Live, NBC)

Best Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in an Anthology Series

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in an Anthology Series

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Manzana)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in an Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in an Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Direction in a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E. O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Best Direction in a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing in a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing in an Anthology Series

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa Lopez (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Live Show

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Show

La carrera asombroza (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Author’s note: Many nominees were saved because House of The Dragon was not nominated for time reasons. We’ll see who takes the cake.