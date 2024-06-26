The number of residents still missing has dropped significantly after thousands of people fled their homes as two fast-moving wildfires approached their village in southern New Mexico, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said Tuesday.

Search and rescue teams have cleared more properties in areas of Ruidoso, the mountain community hardest hit by the flames, and village officials and American Red Cross volunteers have been working through social media to list everyone those that are considered “safe”.

Only a few people were still listed as missing Tuesday. These include those authorities who have not yet been contacted and whose family and friends have not heard from.

Crawford said during his regular radio address that he hoped to reduce the list to zero.

“We feel good that we managed to reduce that number… but we have to be safe,” he said.

About a thousand firefighters were assigned to the fires in Ruidoso, while other crews were busy responding to reports of new fires in the region. In total, more than 100 new fires, most of them small, were reported in New Mexico and Arizona over the past seven days, according to the multi-agency Southwest Coordination Center based in Albuquerque.

Federal officials have been working to optimize their response to large wildfires, starting with deploying complex incident management teams when there are significant threats to homes and infrastructure. That was the case with the fires in Ruidoso, which has a permanent population of about 8,000 people and can triple during the summer months when tourists arrive.

More than a dozen nationwide

Nationwide, more than a dozen large uncontrolled fires are currently burning, according to the National Interagecy Fire Center. In addition to the South Fork and Salt fires in Ruidoso, complex incident management teams are assigned to fires in Washington and Colorado.

Once task teams and their search dogs cleared more streets in Ruidoso, village officials were able to open more areas of the village on Tuesday. Some areas that have not yet been recorded and places where post-fire flooding remains a concern remained off-limits.

In recent days, rain, colder temperatures and high humidity levels have helped firefighters. They have focused on areas of unburned fuel to ensure there are no blowouts and drier weather is expected over the next two days.

The fires were first reported on June 17. Within hours, flames moved through tinder-dry parts of the Sacramento Mountains from the tribal lands of the Mescalero Apache toward Ruidoso. Evacuation orders included thousands of homes, businesses and the Ruidoso Downs racetrack, causing traffic jams as people left everything and fled.

About 40 square miles were charred before crews could corral the flames. At least two deaths have been confirmed and an estimated 1,500 structures have been destroyed or damaged.

The FBI is investigating and is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the human-caused fires.