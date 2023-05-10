The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department determined that the media content that is prohibited in the United Arab Emirates includes not criticizing the person of the president or the rulers of the Emirates, or the system of government in the country, or harming the supreme interests of the state.

The prohibitions also included not insulting the economic system in the country, spreading malicious and misleading rumors and news, in addition to not publishing opinions that violate the sanctity of public morals, or involve offense to young people, or call for embracing or promoting destructive principles.

According to a circular published by the department on its Twitter account today, Wednesday, it is not permissible to publish, with ill intent, a misrepresentation of what is taking place in the sessions, deliberations, or in public sessions of courts or statutory bodies in the country. Likewise, it is not permissible to maliciously publish false news, fabricated or forged papers, or falsely attributed to others. In addition, the actions of a public servant or a person with a public representative capacity may not be challenged.