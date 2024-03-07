2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the original release of Mario Kart 8 on Wii U. That's right, it's been 10 years since the last all-new title in this beloved series arrived. While we have since seen a version with more content for the Nintendo Switch, as well as DLC with tracks that could have been part of an original game, 2014 was the last year in which Mario Kart gave us something never seen before. However, It seems that this could change at any moment, since a list has been leaked for Mario Kart 9.

Recently, fans discovered that the XtraLife store listed Mario Kart 9, and even provided a cover for this game. This has led to a number of speculations about the next installment in this beloved series. However, at the moment it is unknown if this location knows something that the rest of the users do not know, or if this was simply an error and speculation on the part of this company.

For its part, Nintendo has remained silent on Mario Kart 9. However, the possibility is not ruled out that the next Big N console has a completely new installment of this series. Let's remember that one of the first big launches of the Switch was Mario Kart 8 Deluxewhich continues to be positioned as the best-selling game on this platform with more than 60 million units.

In this way, it is more than obvious that Nintendo is already thinking about Mario Kart 9. However, they are not yet ready to talk about this project. So the XtraLife listing is probably just being prepared for when this information arrives.. On related topics, rumors are surfacing about the next game in the series. Similarly, The Simpsons parodies Mario Kart.

Editor's Note:

Mario Kart 9 It's going to be a reality, and it will probably arrive during the first or second year of the Switch 2. The interesting thing will be to see how Nintendo manages to evolve and expand the series, especially considering that, with the arrival of the DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It feels like the highest point possible for this property.

Via: XtraLife