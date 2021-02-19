We like free games and if there is a platform on PC that offers us free games in large quantities, it is the Epic Games Store. In the Epic store every week we will get certain free games, most of them are AAA games of the most requested and that usually delight players when they announce their free period. If you want to see the free games at Epic Game Store We recommend that you continue reading this post, since here you will find both those weekly promotions and those games that already enter as free in the Epic Games store.

Free games at Epic Game Store

Every week it is common to see certain free games on Epic Games StoreAlthough what few people know is that the store already offers a huge range of titles that can be played for free. If what interests you is to play a good number of games without spending money, these are the free games from the Epic Games Store:

Fortnite

Rocket league

Hyper Scape

CRSED: FOAD

Rogue company

Star Trek Online

Path of Exile

Spellbreak

Neverwinter

Heroes & Generals WWII

Diabotical

Trackmania

Might & Magic: Chess Royale

Auto Chess

SMITE

Paladins

Magic The Gathering Arena

Battle breakers

The Cycle

Dauntless

Unreal Tournament

Free games on the Epic Games Store for a limited time

If what interests you are the weekly promotions with the games that are offered free for a short period of time such as the mythical GTA V free of the summer of 2020 free games at Epic Games Store that you can currently find are the following:

RAGE 2 – Available until February 25 at 5:00 p.m.

– Available until February 25 at 5:00 p.m. Absolute Drift – Available until February 25 at 5:00 p.m.

– Available until February 25 at 5:00 p.m. Sunless sea – Available from February 25 to March 4.

Remember that you must download the games indicated in the period of time shown through the free games section of the official store. Once you download them they will be free forever in your library, so it is worth paying attention and downloading the games when they are announced, then there will be time to play them.

