Guadalajara Jalisco.- Having high levels of cholesterol in the blood is detrimental to health as they cause accumulation of cholesterol in the walls of the arteries, which reduces blood flow through the arteriesYes, the Mayo Clinic warns.

The blood reduction in turn can cause chest pain, heart attack and stroke.

Butter

red meat

Dairy products

Cookies

sausages

Seafood like shrimp

Cakes

Viscera

Potato chips

In addition to the Trans fat present in margarines, cookies, crackers, chips and cakes raise cholesterol, warns the Mayo Clinic.

“Trans fats, which are sometimes listed on food labels as ‘partially hydrogenated vegetable oil’ (…) they raise general cholesterol levels. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils as of January 1, 2021,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

In exchange, the foods that help maintain a healthy level of cholesterol in the blood are oatmeal, fish, almonds and other nuts; avocado and olive oil.