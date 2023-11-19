Ynet published a list of warring children of Israel’s top political leadership

Israeli news portal Ynet published a list of representatives of Israel’s top political leadership whose children are currently fighting.

According to the publication, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Avner, is taking part in the fighting against the Palestinian group Hamas. The prime minister’s wife told reporters that her son was in Gaza. The son of President Isaac Herzog is also there.

Also participating in the war as part of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are two sons of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, three sons of ex-Defense Minister Benny Gantz, as well as his son-in-law, two sons of Minister without Portfolio Gadi Eisenkot, son of Welfare Minister Yaakov Marga, as well as his nephew. Transport Minister Miri Regev’s eldest daughter serves as an officer, and her son-in-law is in the combat engineering forces in Gaza. One son of Strategic Planning Minister Ron Dermer is already serving, the second is being drafted, and two of his nephews have also been drafted.

In addition, the publication writes, family members of Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur are fighting; one of his relatives was wounded during the fighting, as well as eight family members of Israeli Settlement Affairs Minister Orit Struk: her four children and four sons-in-law. The 18-year-old son of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir is in the process of being drafted, two of the minister’s sons-in-law are serving in the reserves, and the son of Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Ofir Akunis is serving in the navy. The son of Justice Minister Yariv Levin was drafted into the IDF, and his daughter is an ordinary soldier. Two children of Education Minister Yoav Kisch have been called up to the reserve.

Also included in the list of participants in the hostilities are the daughter of the Minister of Economy Nir Barkat, two children of the Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, all the children of the Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter, two brothers of the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and the son of the Minister without Portfolio Yifat Shashi-Biton.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF will retain freedom of action in the Gaza Strip after the end of the war with Hamas. He stressed that such measures are the only way to guarantee the demilitarization of Gaza.