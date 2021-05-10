You may have wondered if your television is among the list of Dolby Vision televisions compatible with Xbox consoles. The technology Dolby Vision is one of the most technically advanced and one of the ones that offers the best results today when it comes to offering images with HDR (high dynamic range) naturally. Thanks to its dynamic optimization and its high performance, it has become a feature to be taken into account among the different HDR formats that we can find today among multiple manufacturers.
What is and how does Dolby Vision work on Xbox Series X | S
If we want to get the full potential of our Xbox console and enjoy the best content, we first have to make sure that our Dolby Vision TV is compatible with Microsoft console. All the models that make use of this technology are not compatible, because when the format began to settle, the game consoles still did not support this standard. Little by little, the different manufacturers are responsible for updating their equipment to enable this function and be able to take full advantage of the panel through our console that, now more than ever, becomes a multimedia center at home.
Below you can see the Dolby Vision TV models compatible with Xbox consoles, divided by manufacturers.
List of Dolby Vision TVs compatible with Xbox
LG
Model (year)
Size (inch)
Market
G7 (2017)
77.65
Global
E7 (2017)
65.55
Global
C7 (2017)
65.55
Global
B7 (2017)
65.55
Global
SJ95 (2017)
86, 75, 65, 55
Global
SJ8570 / 857A (2017)
75
US
SJ85 (2017)
65, 60, 55
Global
SJ80 (2017)
65, 60, 55, 49
Global
UJ75 (2017)
65, 60, 55, 49, 43
Global
W8 (2018)
75.65
Global
G8 (2018)
65
Global
E8 (2018)
65.55
Global
C8 (2018)
77.65.55
Global
B8 (2018)
65.55
Global
SK9500 (2018)
65.55
Global
SK9000 (2018)
65.55
Global
SK8500 (2018)
65.55.49
Global
SK8100 (2018)
75.65.55.49
EU
SK8070 (2018)
75
Global
SK8000 (2018)
75.65.55.49
Global
SK8000 (2018)
75.65.55.49
Global
All models that support Dolby Vision (2019 or later)
Phillips
Model (year)
Size (inch)
Market
OLED804 (2019)
55, 65
Europe
OLED854 (2019)
55, 65
Europe
8804 (2019)
50, 55, 65
Europe
7504 (2019)
50, 55
Europe
7304 (2019)
43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 70
Europe
6814 (2019)
43, 50, 55, 65
Europe
6704 (2019)
43, 50, 55, 65, 70
Europe
6754 (2019)
43, 50, 55, 65, 70
Europe
6754 (2019)
43, 50, 55, 65, 70
Europe
Funai
Model (year)
Size (inch)
Market
U4110 (2018)
49, 55, 65
Japan
U7010 (2018)
55, 65
Japan
TCL
Model (year)
Size (inch)
Market
5-Series (2018-2019)
All sizes
US
6-Series (2018-2019)
All sizes
US, Canada
P6-Series (2017 – 2018)
All sizes
US
C8-Series (2017-2018)
All sizes
US
Vizio
Model (year)
Size (inch)
Market
PQ-Series (2018)
65
US, Canada
P-Series (2018)
55, 65, 75
US, Canada
M-Series (2018)
55, 65, 70
US, Canada
E-Series (2018)
43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75, 80
US, Canada
All models that support Dolby Vision (2019 or later)
