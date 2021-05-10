You may have wondered if your television is among the list of Dolby Vision televisions compatible with Xbox consoles. The technology Dolby Vision is one of the most technically advanced and one of the ones that offers the best results today when it comes to offering images with HDR (high dynamic range) naturally. Thanks to its dynamic optimization and its high performance, it has become a feature to be taken into account among the different HDR formats that we can find today among multiple manufacturers. What is and how does Dolby Vision work on Xbox Series X | S If we want to get the full potential of our Xbox console and enjoy the best content, we first have to make sure that our Dolby Vision TV is compatible with Microsoft console. All the models that make use of this technology are not compatible, because when the format began to settle, the game consoles still did not support this standard. Little by little, the different manufacturers are responsible for updating their equipment to enable this function and be able to take full advantage of the panel through our console that, now more than ever, becomes a multimedia center at home. Below you can see the Dolby Vision TV models compatible with Xbox consoles, divided by manufacturers. List of Dolby Vision TVs compatible with Xbox LG Model (year) Size (inch) Market G7 (2017) 77.65 Global E7 (2017) 65.55 Global C7 (2017) 65.55 Global B7 (2017) 65.55 Global SJ95 (2017) 86, 75, 65, 55 Global SJ8570 / 857A (2017) 75 US SJ85 (2017) 65, 60, 55 Global SJ80 (2017) 65, 60, 55, 49 Global UJ75 (2017) 65, 60, 55, 49, 43 Global W8 (2018) 75.65 Global G8 (2018) 65 Global E8 (2018) 65.55 Global C8 (2018) 77.65.55 Global B8 (2018) 65.55 Global SK9500 (2018) 65.55 Global SK9000 (2018) 65.55 Global SK8500 (2018) 65.55.49 Global SK8100 (2018) 75.65.55.49 EU SK8070 (2018) 75 Global SK8000 (2018) 75.65.55.49 Global SK8000 (2018) 75.65.55.49 Global All models that support Dolby Vision (2019 or later) All sizes Global Sony Model (year) Size (inch) Alternative model names Z9D (2017) 65, 75, 100 ZD9 A1E (2017) 55, 65, 77 A1 X9500E (2017) 55, 65 Global X940E (2017) 75 X945E, X947E, X9400E, XE9405, X940E X930E (2017) 55, 65 X9300E, XE9305 X900F (2018) 49, 55, 65, 75, 85 X905F, X907F, X9000F, XF9005 A8F (2018) 55, 65 AF8 Z9F (2018) 65, 75 ZF9 A9F (2018) 55, 65 AF9 Panasonic Model (year) Size (inch) Market GZ2000 (2019) 55, 65 Europe GZ1500 (2019) 55, 65 Europe GZ1000 (2019) 55, 65 Europe GZ950 (2019) 55, 65 Europe GZ920 (2019) 75 Europe GZ800 (2019) 40, 50, 58, 65 Europe Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S, 1TB, NVMe Solid State Drive (STJR1000400) PROBLEM-FREE PLAYABILITY: Card designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X games from the internal SSD or expansion card without compromising graphics, latency, load time, or frame rate

HIGH CAPACITY: 1 TB of storage to increase the overall capacity of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; thanks to it, you can collect thousands of games on four generations of Xbox without compromising performance

EXCLUSIVE FOR XBOX: The storage expansion card compatible with the Xbox Velocity architecture, which provides faster load times, richer environments and a more immersive gaming experience Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information. Phillips Model (year) Size (inch) Market OLED804 (2019) 55, 65 Europe OLED854 (2019) 55, 65 Europe 8804 (2019) 50, 55, 65 Europe 7504 (2019) 50, 55 Europe 7304 (2019) 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 70 Europe 6814 (2019) 43, 50, 55, 65 Europe 6704 (2019) 43, 50, 55, 65, 70 Europe 6754 (2019) 43, 50, 55, 65, 70 Europe 6754 (2019) 43, 50, 55, 65, 70 Europe What Xbox to buy? We analyze the options according to the needs Funai Model (year) Size (inch) Market U4110 (2018) 49, 55, 65 Japan U7010 (2018) 55, 65 Japan TCL Model (year) Size (inch) Market 5-Series (2018-2019) All sizes US 6-Series (2018-2019) All sizes US, Canada P6-Series (2017 – 2018) All sizes US C8-Series (2017-2018) All sizes US Vizio Model (year) Size (inch) Market PQ-Series (2018) 65 US, Canada P-Series (2018) 55, 65, 75 US, Canada M-Series (2018) 55, 65, 70 US, Canada E-Series (2018) 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75, 80 US, Canada All models that support Dolby Vision (2019 or later) All sizes US, Canada

