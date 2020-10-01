The Tax Agency has published this Wednesday the sixth list of taxpayers who owed it more than one million euros as of December 31 of last year. In total, 3,930 debtors between companies and individuals for a total of 14,200 million euros, 0.7% more than in 2019. Many of the defaulters that appear on the list – with very large debts – are companies linked to the real estate sector , like Reyal Urbis or Nozar. But there are also famous people: this year, the addition to the list of Brazilian soccer player Neymar stands out. They also follow other well-known faces such as Mario Conde, Paz Vega, Sito Pons or Patricia Conde, while Rodrigo Rato leaves the black list of the treasury.

The list of defaulters of the Treasury, which includes debts and penalties pending payment at the end of the previous year, began to be published in 2015 with a dissuasive objective. Since then, it has become a parade of bankrupt companies large and small and familiar faces from the world of entertainment or sports that drag problems with the Tax Agency.

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain player and former FC Barcelona forward, not only appears for the first time on the list this year, but also becomes the individual taxpayer who owes the most money to the treasury: 34.6 million euros. The soccer player thus displaces businessman Agapito García Sánchez, the king of the Treasury blacklist until now, from the first place, who was accumulating an unsustainable ball of debt after the Treasury questioned the sale of his construction business more than 30 years ago. García Sánchez owed, at the end of 2019, almost 16 million.

In third place is Teresa Maldonado, with a debt of 15.7 million, followed by her husband Jesús Ruiz. This marriage piloted the real estate developer Aifos —the fourth company that owes the most to the Treasury, 99 million euros—, which led the boom on the Costa del Sol and entered into voluntary bankruptcy in 2009.

With much smaller debts but more familiar faces to the public, the actress Paz Vega and the presenter Patricia Conde continue to appear in this edition of the delinquent list. The two artists owe the treasury, respectively, 2.6 million – compared to 2.49 at the end of 2018 – and 1.8 million. The former motorcycle rider Alfonso also remains on the list Site Pons, with a debt of 1.95 million euros. Another notorious character is the former president of Banesto Mario Conde. The ex-banker, although he has reduced his debt by four million, still owes the Treasury more than double: 8.4 million.

On the contrary, some familiar faces that were the previous year have already left the list. One of them is the former president of Bankia Rodrigo Rato, who at the end of 2018 owed more than one million euros to the Treasury. Also missing from the publication are the lawyer José Emilio Rodríguez Menéndez and the television collaborator Juan Francisco Matamoros, known as Kiko Matamoros, or the former president of Real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz, who died in March from coronavirus.

Sources from the Tax Agency emphasize that the fact that a taxpayer leaves the list does not necessarily imply that they have paid all their debt to the Treasury. The list published this Wednesday by the body only includes individuals and companies that have a pending account of more than one million euros. There is also the possibility that the debt has been canceled by collection or prescription, annulment in court, suspension by guarantee or the death of the debtor.

Societies

In any case, the largest debts with the Treasury are those of legal persons, companies of different types, especially linked to the world of construction. Among the new companies that appear on the list are Intereconomía Radio SL, with a debt of 1.3 million, or Edificio Novosur, related to Nueva Rumasa, with a debt of 4.6 million. In addition, three Marbella companies enter for the first time: Marbella Works and Services Management (12.4 million), Radio Televisión Marbella (3 million) and another cleaning company (1.5 million).

Among the companies that remain and considerably increase their debt is the promoter Nozar, with a debt of 215.1 million, after adding 158.2 million more; Isolux Corsán, with 329.6 million, increasing by 13.8 million, and Desguaces La Torre, with 21.4 million, three million more. In turn, among the companies that remain but have reduced their debt the most, after having obtained the collection, are Martinsa, with 27 million, a decrease of 23.3 million; Reyal Urbis, with 343.5 million, down 9.7 million; o The Big House of Olive Oil, belonging to the businessman Luis Miguel Rodríguez, owner of Desguaces La Torre, with 1.76 million, reducing this debt by 462,000 euros.