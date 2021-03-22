After the success of the feature film Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Warner Bros and DC Films do not stop and plan to release more films about the best-known superheroes of Dc comics.

Although these films will not be part of the continuity established by Snyder in his version of the Justice League, the good reception of the film has made thousands of people look forward to the next titles.

The batman

As reported by the FandonWire website, the film will be set today and will be located in the city of Gotham. The main villain will be the Riddler of Paul Dano, who assassinates the mayoral candidates and leaves strange messages at the scene of the crime. The film will be released in October 2021.

The suicide squad

In an interview with Empire magazine in October 2020, Warner Bros executive Peter Safran spoke about the plot of The suicide squad and its connection to DC comics.

“They have to destroy a prison and a Nazi-era laboratory called Jotunheim, where political prisoners were held and various experiments were carried out, ”said Safran. The film is scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2021, although it is something that could change in the coming months

The Flash

In this new installment, Barry Allen will travel through time to save his mother’s life. As a consequence, it will cause multiple changes in the timeline of the DCEU. This will cause the speedster to come across different versions of classic DC Comics heroes. The film does not have a release date yet.

Other confirmed DC Films titles with no release date

Aquaman 2

Black adam

Shazam 2.