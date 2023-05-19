Yesterday was quite special for players who have the fighting genre as their favorite, and it was finally confirmed Mortal Kombat 1video game that follows the franchise that is now in the hands of Nether Realm Studios. Even the first preview of it was shown and its release date for this end of the year.

Within the official website of the game there is a section of frequently asked questions, and in this they have left questions such as which characters will be chosen to participate in this new fight. Although the answer remains a bit up in the air, they drop some well-known names that are considered inevitable in the franchise.

Here is what is mentioned:

Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage and many others.

There is also talk of the so-called Kameo Fighters, as mentioned by the site, these fighters are associated characters that will help during the fight and work in a similar way to what has been presented in other games of this genre.

Here the description:

Kameo Fighters is a unique roster of associated characters to help out during matches, creating greater gameplay possibilities for users. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.

Remember that the game launches on September 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This reboot for the series is showing promise, and it is also a contribution to the resurgence of fighting games. Since this year Street Fighter VI also goes on sale and in 2024 Tekken 8 will appear.