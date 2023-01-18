Can’t wait to go to a concert to start this year off right! Little by little, right? In DEBATE we made you a list of the concerts that will take place in January 2023 in Mexico City In case you missed it and to encourage you to go alone, with your partner or friends.

The Slacker and Company

El Haragán y Compañía is a rock group from Mexico City. Founded and led by Luis Álvarez in 1989, the group has influences from blues rock, hard rock, rock and roll and blues.

His initial records were created within the current called “National Rock” in Mexico.

When: January 7, 8:00 p.m.

Where to fall: National Auditorium

bellakath

Katherinne Huerta, better known as “Bellakath”, is a Mexican actress and influencer who rose to fame for her participation in various TV Azteca programs such as “Enamorándonos”.

However, his true fame has come as an interpreter of the hit “Kitten”which to the rhythm of “A kitten who likes bambo, with all the bad guys goes out to bellaquear” will make everyone dance.

When: January 8, 9:00 p.m.

Where to fall: Alfredo del Mazo Auditorium in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico

magnet

The popular Mexican boy band of the 1980s and 1990s will present hits like “Fly, fly”, “Badly Injured”, “Forever and “The School Gate”.

When: January 20, 9:00 p.m.

Where to drop: La Maraka, Mexico City

Gloria Trevi

Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, artistically known as Gloria Trevi, is a singer, actress, producer and composer who you can witness performing songs like “You didn’t want to hurt me” Y “Dressed in Sugar”.

When: January 20 at 8:30 p.m. and January 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Where to fall: National Auditorium

Axel Catalan

Axel Catalán is a singer-songwriter originally from Morelia, Michoacán, who has earned the admiration of many thanks to his song “Lovers”which served to warm up the spirits prior to his debut “Old dog'”.

His work has led him to tour the entire country and join a new breed of Mexican singer-songwriters who are putting it together in a big way. He Goes and sings songs like “Austere”, “The End” and “The Coma”!

When: January 21, 8:00 p.m.

Where to fall: Lunario of the National Auditorium

Camilo Seventh

Cool band, mi’jo! With a genre that sails in the rock, alternative indie, pop and susion sounds Camilo Septimo has been breaking it for a long time. If you don’t find much of her style, take a break to music platforms and hit play…

“Lie to me”, “Vice”, “Like you”, “Don’t Trust me” and “I can’t forget you” are some of the most reproduced singles of the Mexican band with international projection. Go for it, you won’t regret it!

When: January 21, 9:00 p.m.

Where to drop him: Naucalli Park

Tessa the

Tessa Ia González Norvindbetter known as Tessa Ía, is a Mexican actress, singer and songwriter.

Within the music industry it has resonated mainly with “groom me up”which is part of his debut album released in 2016, other songs stand out such as “Buffalo” Y “Ultraviolet”. She has collaborated with artists such as Los Ángeles Azules.

When: January 21, 7:00 p.m.

Where to fall: Esperanza Iris City Theater

Muse

Pray yes! Muse does not require sooooo much introduction because it is characterized only by its successes of “moody alternative rock” since 1994.

Do not miss this great concert to fully see live to Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard!

When: January 23, 8:30 p.m.

Where to fall: Foro Sol

Gaby and Gilda Dulcy Fiesta Tour

With more than 2 million subscribers on Youtube, Gaby and Gilda come to CDMX with their “Dulcy Fiesta Tour” to amuse all the Dulcy Amigos with a totally new show where they can sing and dance with them all their greatest hits.

When: January 22, 4:00 p.m.

Where to drop: Pepsi Center, CDMX

OV7

The show will go off at the top of its lungs with “I love you so much”, “Go crazy”, “Shabadaba” and Look into my eyes” What are you waiting for? Pull out the card and watch for your tickets before they’re gone.

When: January 26 and 27, 8:30 p.m.

Where to fall: National Auditorium, CDMX

Just B

For the new generations there is also! Just is a South Korean boy group consisting of 6 members: Geonu, Bain, Lim Ji-min, JM, DY, and Sangwoo. Surprise your daughter with this presentation now that they will be in the Mexico City, in his passage through Latin America.

When: January 26, 8:00 p.m.

Where to drop him: BB Auditorium

The Only Sonora Santanera International

When: January 27 and 28, 9:00 p.m.

Where to fall: The Maraka

NCT 127 2ND

When: January 28, 8:00 p.m.

Where to fall: Palace of Sports

Liran Roll

Lira N’ Roll, the Mexican blues and urban rock band Born in Mexico City, it will be presented with everything in the Mexican territory.

When: January 28, 8:00 p.m.

Where to fall: Alfredo del Mazo Auditorium in Neza, State of Mexico

Alex Soto

With a promising career ahead, this January 28th you will be able to listen to songs like “Dead Man”, “As you want I want”, “Bad Cup” and “Not Right Now”.

When: January 28, 8:00 p.m.

Where to drop: El Cantoral, Mexico City

Whoops! The concerts in January are everything for everyone and if you think it was enough, wait because the month is almost over and the February presentations in Mexico City are about to take place.