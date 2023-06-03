There are two players considered by Veljko Paunovic whose contract ends this summer, while other players aim to be a bargaining chip due to their poor performance and are practically not considered for the next tournament.
For now, Club Deportivo Guadalajara is on vacation prior to Opening 2023, however, planning by the board of directors is underway for the following semester in Liga MX where they will seek to return to the final with the aim of lifting title.
The rojiblanco team has two players who will end their contract this summer: Antonio Brisenodefender who won the title in the Liguilla del Clausura 2023, as well as that of the striker Jose Juan Macias. The contract of both with Chivas ends in June, so these days will be crucial for the defender and the youth squad to sit down with the board of directors to reach an agreement, otherwise they will remain as a free agent.
The defender Luis Olivashad very little activity in the Clausura 2023 under the orders of Veljko Paunovic. From Guardians 2021 to Opening 2022, Luis Olivas He was a fundamental piece during the club’s activity. He also joins the central, Hiram Mierwho ends his contract in December of this year, has only played 124 minutes out of a possible 1,530 in the regular phase.
Alejandro Mayorga, winger who had little activity this semester. He added thirteen games, of which he only started four.
The left side, Christian Calderon He has not shown the level to be a fundamental piece despite the opportunities he has received.
In the midfield, the youth player, Sergio Floreshe did not have constant activity with only 10 games played, however, he registered two as a starter.
In the attack, the signing of Daniel Rios He was optimistic before the start of Clausura 2023, but he only scored one goal in fourteen games, of which he recorded 525 minutes. Pretty depressing numbers for a team that aspires to the championship.
