The artists who will perform for free are announced at the Star Forum San Marcos National Fair (FNSM) from Aguascalientes.
The National Fair of San Marcos It will take place from April 13 to May 5. On the night of Monday, February 26, the artists that visitors and locals will be able to see for free were announced.
Artists who will perform for free at the San Marcos National Fair 2024
April 12 – Don Diablo
April 13 – Belanova
April 14 – Alicia Villareal
April 15 – Julio Preciado
April 16 – Sting
April 17 – The Phantom
April 18 – Sech
April 19 – Manuel Carrasco
April 20 – Carlos Baute
April 22 – Military Symphony
April 23 – Christian Aguilera
April 24 – Spring Set
April 25 – Placido Domingo
April 26 – Enrique Iglesias
April 27 – Icons of classic rock
April 28 – Sebastián Yatra
April 29 – The Original Banda El Limón
April 30 – María Becerra
May 1 – Wisin
May 2 – Invaders and Cardinals of Nuevo León
May 3 – Toto
May 4 – Il Divo
May 5 – Alejando Sanz
The governor of AguascalientesTere Jiménez highlighted that many of the artists who will be presented are of international stature.
“We will have a very complete and international program, accessible to all tastes and that will be a great trigger in the economy of our Aguascalientes (…) the best of the best will be present at the Forum of the Stars, in Palenque, in the San Marcos Arena,” highlighted Jiménez Esquivel.
He added that they will have a special security operation to guarantee the safety of all those attending the event. San Marcos Fair.
It should be noted that this year the guest country is Uruguay, the state is Coahuila and the municipality is Asientos.
