The artists who will perform for free are announced at the Star Forum San Marcos National Fair (FNSM) from Aguascalientes.

The National Fair of San Marcos It will take place from April 13 to May 5. On the night of Monday, February 26, the artists that visitors and locals will be able to see for free were announced.

Artists who will perform for free at the San Marcos National Fair 2024

April 12 – Don Diablo

April 13 – Belanova

April 14 – Alicia Villareal

April 15 – Julio Preciado

April 16 – Sting

April 17 – The Phantom

April 18 – Sech

April 19 – Manuel Carrasco

April 20 – Carlos Baute

April 22 – Military Symphony

April 23 – Christian Aguilera

April 24 – Spring Set

April 25 – Placido Domingo

April 26 – Enrique Iglesias

April 27 – Icons of classic rock

April 28 – Sebastián Yatra

April 29 – The Original Banda El Limón

April 30 – María Becerra

May 1 – Wisin

May 2 – Invaders and Cardinals of Nuevo León

May 3 – Toto

May 4 – Il Divo

May 5 – Alejando Sanz

The governor of AguascalientesTere Jiménez highlighted that many of the artists who will be presented are of international stature.

“We will have a very complete and international program, accessible to all tastes and that will be a great trigger in the economy of our Aguascalientes (…) the best of the best will be present at the Forum of the Stars, in Palenque, in the San Marcos Arena,” highlighted Jiménez Esquivel.

He added that they will have a special security operation to guarantee the safety of all those attending the event. San Marcos Fair.

It should be noted that this year the guest country is Uruguay, the state is Coahuila and the municipality is Asientos.