The study of the animals It turns out to be fascinating, many of the conclusions are that several of them have senses similar to superpowers, these are abilities that have surprised renowned personalities such as Albert Einstein.

Birds, pigeons and bees

A letter from the German physicist has given more details about the animal research like birds, pigeons and bees, the paper, which was donated to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, suggests that these animals can perceive the Earth's magnetic field

“It is possible that research into the behavior of migratory birds and passenger pigeons may one day lead to the understanding of some physical process that is not yet known,” reads the article. Einstein letter.

Nowadays there is evidence about what Einstein suggested, birds are sensitive to subtle changes in the planet's magnetic field. This is what allows them to migrate thousands of kilometers without getting lost.

Einstein knew which animals have “superpowers” Photo: PEXELS

Turtles and dogs

On the other hand, sea turtles and dogs have also been studied, in which it has been found that they also have the possibility of perceiving the magnetic fields of our planet, a sensory perception that was not specifically with the eyes.

Without a doubt, knowing animals is knowing the world in which we live. Other research reveals that in fact, there are animals with abilities that seem to be superpowers and that even have nothing to do with human senses.

Ants

Ants are tiny insects that have a well-developed sense of smell, which is why they can detect food, even if it is not so close. As if that were not enough, they are capable of carrying 50 times their body weight, as ants communicate through the release of chemical substances.

Starfish

Did you know that starfish instead of seeing feel with the beaks of their figure? At each of its ends it has. Some spots that allow them to differentiate between light and dark, these are echinoderm animals, which means they have spiny skin but are not fish.

Starfish grow according to what they eat and not specifically because they are old, and although they have a very complex nervous system, they do not have a brain.

Snakes

Snakes use their tongue to sense the world and recognize it, they use their special infrared sensory organs to locate their warm-blooded prey.

Crickets and butterflies

Another of the insects that surprises when they are analyzed are crickets, which use their legs to perceive movement and butterflies use their feet to feed on the nectar of flowers.

Crocodiles

Crocodiles have thousands of small receptors around their jaws, which allow them to sense the presence and location of animals around them from very far away.

Pigeons

Pigeons have also been fascinating and in ancient times they were used to send messages over distant distances, can you believe it? They are a kind of compass that guides them to find their way, using knowledge of the Earth's magnetic field and the position of the Sun.

Catfish

Catfish are sensitive to vibration which they feel through tiny hairs around their elongated body. There has even been research into whether this fish can detect an earthquake days in advance.