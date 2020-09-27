Sergio González, coach of Real Valladolid, has called up 20 players for tomorrow’s match against Celta de Vigo. The list includes four players from the Promises since the squad accumulates many casualties: Masip, Alcaraz, Joaquín, Moyano, Sekou and Weissman, so Samu Pérez, Oriol, Kuki Zalazar and Miguel Rubio appear on the list. an official list. The one who has not entered the list is the last signing El Yamiq who, by the way, It is not yet registered on the League website.

The Blanquivioleta team is already concentrated in their usual hotel and those summoned will watch weapons there until the time of the game against the Vigo, to which the locals arrive with more urgency than the visitors. The list of 20 is made up of Roberto, Samu Pérez, Luis Pérez, Bruno, Javi Sánchez, Nacho, Carnero, Miguel Ángel Rubio, San Emeterio, Míchel, Kike, Oriol Rey, Hervías, Plano, Orellana, Toni, Waldo, Kuki Zalazar, Guardiola and Marcos André.