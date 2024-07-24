The Mexican Football Federation has officially announced the arrival of Javier Aguirre to the Mexican National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The ‘Vasco’ will lead his third World Cup campaign with El Tri, after leading the Aztec team in the 2002 and 2010 tournaments.
Now accompanied by Rafael Márquez, Aguirre will seek to put out the fire in the Mexican National Team and consolidate a competitive team for the start of the World Cup that will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
In this context, we present below the coaches who have directed the most World Cup processes in history:
The legendary Brazilian coach holds the record for the most World Cups he has coached, with six. Parreira coached Kuwait in the 1982 World Cup in Spain; the United Arab Emirates in Italy in 1990; Brazil in the United States in 1994; Saudi Arabia in France in 1998; Brazil in Germany in 2006 and South Africa in South Africa in 2010. He lifted the title when he coached the Scratch du Oro in 1994.
The Serbian coach is another of those who has led more World Cup processes in history. Bora managed Mexico in the 1986 World Cup; Costa Rica in Italy 1990; the United States in 1994; Nigeria in France 1998 and China in Korea-Japan 2002. He had a second stint with the Tri and also managed Honduras on the way to the 2006 World Cup, but did not make it to the World Cup on these occasions.
The French coach managed teams in a total of four World Cups: France in Mexico 1986; Cameroon in the United States 1994; Morocco in France 1998 and the Ivory Coast in Germany 2006. He was in charge of other teams, but he did not play in the World Cup or qualifying round with them.
The Portuguese coach is on this list because he has coached a total of four World Cups. In Korea-Japan 2002, he coached South Africa; in South Africa 2010, he coached Portugal; in Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, he coached Iran. The strategist has been in several World Cup processes, from 1991 to 1993 he was the coach of the Portuguese national team, but he could not qualify them for the 1994 World Cup. On the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup process, he coached Colombia and Egypt.
The Colombian coach has coached three different World Cups with three different national teams. He coached Colombia in France 1998; Ecuador in Korea-Japan 2002 and Panama in Russia 2018. He coached Guatemala, but resigned before the qualifying round for South Africa 2010 began. ‘El Bolillo’ coached Honduras for the 2022 World Cup, but failed to qualify.
The Brazilian coach has coached three World Cups: Brazil in Korea-Japan 2002; Portugal in Germany 2006 and Brazil in Brazil 2014. He also coached the Kuwait national team, but did not participate in the World Cup process.
Bielsa coached Argentina at the 2002 World Cup in Korea-Japan and Chile at South Africa 2010. He is currently coaching Uruguay, which is playing in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The French coach has an impressive CV. He has coached at two World Cups: Morocco in 2018 and Saudi Arabia in 2022. He played in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers with Zambia. He is currently the coach of the French women’s team, with whom he played at the 2023 World Cup in Austria/New Zealand.
Joachim Löw coached Germany during the qualifiers and the World Cups in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. He achieved third place and the championship title.
The Argentine coach has coached three World Cups. He took charge of Argentina in Germany 2006, while in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 he coached Colombia. With Venezuela he faced the qualifying round for Qatar 2022, but failed to qualify.
