Chivas de Guadalajara is one of the Liga MX teams that best works its basic forces, however, the red and white squad has struggled in recent years to find a reliable goalkeeper.
The Sacred Flock has tried different options, however, only some have been able to live up to expectations. There has yet to be a player who will make us forget Oswaldo Sánchez, the last great reference in this position.
With Chivas de Guadalajara, ‘San Oswaldo’ played for seven years, played more than 280 matches and won the title of the 2006 Apertura tournament. The legendary goalkeeper ended his cycle as a red-and-white player in January 2007 to sign with Santos Laguna.
Below we present the goalkeepers who occupied the goal after Sánchez left and how they fared:
Luis Michel was the natural successor of Oswaldo Sánchez after his departure. The goalkeeper from Guadalajara was up to the challenge and had a great career with Chivas. He was the starting and undisputed goalkeeper for seven years. He played a total of 299 games with this team. During this journey, other goalkeepers such as Sergio Rodríguez, Víctor Hernández and Liborio Sánchez received opportunities, but none could take away his starting position.
During the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 seasons, José Antonio Rodríguez appeared to compete for the position with Míchel. The goal was rotated between both goalkeepers, but Rodríguez ended up playing more games in these two years. However, the young goalkeeper could not show such solidity and the board brought in Rodolfo Cota to compete for the starting position.
The former Pachuca player arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara to mark an era. He arrived in mid-2015 to compete with José Antonio Rodríguez. With that squad, Cota won the 2015 Copa MX Apertura, 2015-2016 Supercopa MX, 2017 Copa MX Clausura, 2017 Liga MX Clausura and the 2017 Concacaf Champions League. For many Rebaño fans, Cota is the best goalkeeper team has had since the departure of Oswaldo Sánchez. However, the boards could not agree and the player had to return to Tuzos in mid-2018.
This is where a stage of uncertainty begins in the Chivas de Guadalajara arc. After Cota’s departure, the board opted to bring in Raúl Gudiño. The young goalkeeper arrived at Rebaño after playing for Porto B, Union Madeira and APOEL of Cyprus. Gudiño had many ups and downs with the rojiblanco team and was never able to consolidate despite the opportunities received. He was a starter in the 18/19 season, he was a substitute for Antonio Rodríguez, who was returning from a loan, in the 19/20 season, and he shared the goal in the 20/21 season. In 21/22 he was once again the team’s starter, but his performances left many doubts.
The current Chivas goalkeeper has left many doubts, just like his predecessors. ‘Wacho’ became the starter after the decline and subsequent departure of Gudiño, but he still does not fill the eyes of his fans. Jiménez has had the trust of Veljko Paunovic since his arrival and neither José Rangel nor Óscar Whalley have been able to challenge him for ownership.
