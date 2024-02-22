Days ago, the singers Lisset and Dulce made words in the YouTube program 'La Saga' Adela Micha, since the starting point of their discussion was supposedly the issue of age, since the first would have told the second that she was already very old and that did not seem to her.

Sweetsinger of musical hits like 'Hielo' and 'Lobo', said that his annoyance with Lisset was not because of the age issue, but because he felt that He made fun of him when he told stories about his grandsonwhom he loves.

Dulce mentioned that Lisset would have shown her disinterest in listening to her talk about her grandson, which he considered a lack of respect, that's why 'they made words and got upset.'

In several news portals it is now shared that lisset apologized to Sweet after said fight on Adela Micha's live program, since both singers met at El Cantoral, and 'settled things out'.

Lisset said it was never his intention to hurt the feelings of Sweet and he told her publicly that he admires her. The audience present applauded both singers, after watching their reconciliation.

Adela Michaalso present at said event, highlighted the value of friendship, camaraderie and affection between colleagues and friends, since Dulce and Lisset are owners of a great voice, trajectory and the affection of the public.

