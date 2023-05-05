Bogotá, Colombia.- Mourning in soccer. The Colombian player, Liss Hernández, died at the age of 29 in her native country in what appears to have been due to a domestic accident while she was with her partner. She was hospitalized and on April 28 her death was confirmed.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
