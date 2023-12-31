Stylist Lisovets: You can celebrate the New Year in shiny green things

Stylist and TV presenter Vladislav Lisovets named the most suitable outfits for Russians to celebrate the New Year. This is what he's talking about told “Gazeta.ru”.

He advised celebrating the holiday in shiny or leather outfits. At the same time, the stylist clarified that it is better to choose clothes in red, green, pistachio and dusty pink shades. He also added that leather items are now an absolute trend. According to Lisovets, these can be skirts, trousers, jackets, as well as a tie or blouse with a bow.

“Don’t stop yourself from doing anything, the main thing is to buy what you like and what you can wear for a long time. Because now you need to approach the choice of clothes rationally,” the expert noted. He also recommended complementing the New Year's look with beautiful large jewelry.

Earlier, stylist Oleg Borkha urged Russian women to take a closer look at outfits in green tones, as they symbolize renewal and harmony. At the same time, as the expert notes, you can choose absolutely any shades, for example, rich emerald or sea green.