Without any shadow of a doubt The Island of the Famous is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, two competitors of Men and women could land in Honduras. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Although there are still a few months left for the debut of de The Island of the Famousthe program hosted by Ilary Blasi is already at the center of the news. The celebrated Reality show broadcast on channel 5 should start in March 2023 but none has arrived yet official news.

However, a few have popped up over the last few hours names of those who could land in Honduras. Among the latter, those of two have appeared competitors of the throne over of Men and women. Indeed, two popular knights could abandon the program conducted by Maria De Filippi to participate in The Island of the Famous.

to give itad it was the “Blastingnews” site. According to the latter, Armando Incarnate and Richard Guarnieri they could be part of the cast of the program hosted by Ilary Blasi. TO Men and women, the two become the protagonists of numerous clashes and are anything but friends. In light of this, both could create many interested parties so as to favor the ratings of the program.

Will Pamela Prati be a competitor of L’Isola Dei Famosi? The indiscretion

It’s not all. Over the last few hours, another one has popped up first name of she who could be a new one shipwrecked. According to what the weekly “Vero” claims, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife would have made the choice fall on Pamela Prati: