The first couple is born in L’Isola dei Famosi 2022. Passion explodes: between Roger and Estefania the long-awaited has begun kiss in front of the cameras. They spent the past week almost entirely alongside each other.

The two thus become accomplices, gradually giving more and more space to passion. The presenter Ilary Blasi shows all the castaways a clip summarizing the moments more salient of this new couple. The new lovebirds respond to this news and amaze everyone by kissing each other live on TV.

It is going badly for Edoardo Tavassi, who had openly declared his interest in Estefania. The hopes are thus gone. While Roger and Estefania, for their part, do not they never made any secret of the interest that the one try in comparisons of the other.

Indeed it can be said that this story is born even before the beginning of the reality. We recall that the castaways, before disembarking in Honduras, spend time in isolation in a hotel. Roger had let slip that a first rapprochement between them had started right there.

But let’s go back to today. Over the course of this week the two have united more and more until they find themselves alone in the water and, far from the other castaways, they exchanged their first kiss. The presenter of L’Isola Dei Famosi thus opens the beginning of the episode, showing everyone the fateful kiss, secretly exchanged by fellow adventurers.

Ilary Blasi comments: “He was a little shy”. So Roger at these words amazes everyone, pulls Estefania towards him and kisses her live. A surprise that leaves everyone stunned, including castaways and commentators.

It can be said that between them there was the classic love at first sight. Certainly this feeling born in such a sudden way, however, is slowly blossoming. We just have to wait for the next implications.