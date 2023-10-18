There is a scene in “Oppenheimer,” the hit movie about the construction of the atomic bomb, in which Luis Álvarez, a physicist at the University of California, Berkeley, reads a newspaper while getting a haircut. Suddenly, Alvarez jumps out of his seat and runs down the street to find his colleague, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“Opi! “Opi!” she shouts. “They have done. Hahn and Strassmann in Germany. They split the uranium nucleus. “They split the atom.”

The reference is to two German chemists, Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann, who in 1939 unknowingly reported a demonstration of nuclear fission. The discovery was key to the Manhattan Project, the top-secret American effort that Oppenheimer helped lead to develop the first nuclear weapons.

Except Lise Meitner, the physicist who developed the theory of nuclear fission, is absent from the scene.

Meitner was a contemporary of Nobel Prize winners such as Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr and Max Planck. After the second atomic device was dropped on Nagasaki in 1945, the American press dubbed her the “mother of the atomic bomb,” an association she vehemently rejected.

Only Hahn won the Nobel Prize for nuclear fission. In his acceptance speech, he referred to Meitner with a German term that means assistant or employee, according to Marissa Moss, author of a recent book about Meitner.

In 2022, Moss examined Meitner’s archive at the University of Cambridge. Since then, she has translated hundreds of letters between Meitner and Hahn, written in German. All of this challenges the perception that Meitner accepted the Nobel Prize result without resentment.

“It’s easy to say she didn’t get it because she was a woman,” Moss said, but she also added that Meitner’s heritage played a role: “This is a case that it was because she was Jewish.”

In 1947, Meitner wrote to his nephew Otto Robert Frisch, a Jewish physicist who also contributed to the discovery of nuclear fission: “I know that his attitude contributed to the Nobel committee deciding against us,” he said of Hahn. “But that is something purely private that we do not want to make public.”

Born in 1878 in Vienna, Meitner began studying physics privately, as women in Austria were not allowed to attend university until 1897. In 1901, she enrolled at the University of Vienna; Five years later she earned a doctorate in physics. She moved to the University of Berlin and began attending classes taught by Planck, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1918.

In Berlin he met Hahn, who was eager to collaborate, since physicists tended to better understand radioactivity, the energy emitted by unstable atomic nuclei, than chemists. But she, as a woman, was not allowed in the laboratory. She worked, without pay, in the basement. In 1912 she moved to the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute of Chemistry. Together they discovered the element protactinium. When the men of the institute were drafted during World War I, Meitner was given her own laboratory and the title of professor, giving her the ability to conduct her own research.

But anti-Semitism was on the rise and in 1933 Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany. In 1938, Bohr arranged for her to escape. She arrived in Sweden and continued to collaborate with Hahn by mail. He performed experiments and she interpreted findings that he did not understand. When uranium atoms were bombarded with neutrons, the neutron should have been absorbed and an electron released, creating a heavier element. Instead, Hahn found barium, a much lighter element.

“Perhaps you can find some kind of fantastic explanation,” Hahn wrote in a letter translated by Ruth Lewin Sime, who published a biography of Meitner in 1996. “If there is something you can propose and publish, then in some ways it would still be a work of the three”.

Hahn and his colleague Strassmann submitted the results for publication in December 1938. “Perhaps there could be a series of unusual coincidences that have given us false indications,” they wrote. Meitner was not included.

In Sweden, Meitner reflected on the results with his nephew. They realized that uranium was extremely unstable and would likely fracture upon impact with a neutron. Those fragments would be violently shattered. If one piece were barium, Meitner mused, the other would have to be another light element, krypton.

“We have read and considered the study very carefully,” Meitner wrote to Hahn in January 1939. “Perhaps it is energetically possible for such a heavy nucleus to break apart.”

Meitner and Frisch published their theoretical interpretation of Hahn and Strassmann’s results in the February 1939 issue of the journal Nature. Frisch and Meitner devised experiments to test their hypothesis. In the following weeks, they published two more papers with the results, which became the first physical confirmation of what Frisch called “nuclear fission.”

In 1945, Hahn was nominated for the 1944 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, a year late, for the discovery of nuclear fission. Meitner and Frisch were nominated that year for the Physics prize. But only Hahn won.

