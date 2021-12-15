Collin Hoogenboom is a teacher at a primary school in Alphen and cycles from Leimuiden to work every day, in shorts. ,, In the morning I am on my bike at 6.30 am. Or is that cold? Meh, I haven’t had any frostbite yet. I’m wearing goat wool socks and a thermal shirt. When I cycle back in the afternoon and there is a sun, such shorts are nice and cool.”

He doesn’t know yet what it will be like with severe frost. “I’ll see if it still remains responsible. But for now I’ll keep going. I’m doing an action for KiKa and getting sponsored to raise money for research into childhood cancer.”