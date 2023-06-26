Annual event on Brazilian laws will be held until Wednesday (28.jun.2023) and will feature Lira and Alckmin

This Monday (June 26, 2023) begins the Lisbon Legal Forum, which will bring together authorities from the Three Powers to discuss Brazilian laws abroad. The event is held in Lisbon, capital of Portugal. The closing will be on Wednesday (28.jun.2023).

This year’s theme is “Digital Governance and Constitutionalism” and the challenges, visions and different applications of technologies will be discussed as a strategic governance factor to produce knowledge and innovation, in search of improving the quality of life.

Presentations by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and at least 6 ministers of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), including Fernando Haddad (Farm). In addition, ministers from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and STF (Federal Supreme Court) will participate.

Vice President and Minister Geraldo Alckmin (Industry) is also among the speakers. It will be his 1st international trip since taking office.

Here is the full schedule of the event in Brasilia time:

Opening at 5am:

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), President of the Chamber;

(PP-AL), President of the Chamber; Gilmar Mendes minister of the STF;

minister of the STF; Jader Filho Minister of Cities;

Minister of Cities; Alberto Simonetti, President of the Federal Council of the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil).

“How to save constitutional democracy”, at 6:30 am:

Flavio Dino Minister of Justice;

Minister of Justice; Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), governor of São Paulo.

“Mechanisms for improving criminal investigations. Reflections on the power to investigate”, at 7:30 am:

Alberto Simonetti president of the Federal Council of the OAB;

president of the Federal Council of the OAB; Sebastian Reis Minister of the STJ;

Minister of the STJ; Rogerio Schietti CruzMinister of the STJ.

“Public security, police force and freedom of assembly: democratic challenges”, at 8 am:

Jose Cruz Macedo president of the TJDFT;

president of the TJDFT; Paulo Dantas (MDB), governor of Alagoas.

“Challenges of higher education after the pandemic: Innovation and quality”, at 10 am:

Camilo Santanaeducation Minister.

“The role of the Armed Forces in the democratic rule of law”, at 10:30 am:

Jose MucioMinistry of Defense.

“Climate Change and Natural Disasters”, at 11am:

Alexandre Silveira Minister of Mines and Energy;

Minister of Mines and Energy; Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), governor of São Paulo;

(Republicans), governor of São Paulo; Eduardo Paes (PSD), mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

“Health, governance, sustainability and social inclusion”, at 11:30 am:

Antonio SaldanhaMinister of the STJ.

“Social responsibility: An emergency, at 12:00:

André Mendonça minister of the STF;

minister of the STF; Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), governor of Goiás;

(União Brasil), governor of Goiás; Claudio Castro (PL), governor of Rio de Janeiro;

(PL), governor of Rio de Janeiro; Pedro Paulo Teixeira (PSD-RJ), congressman.

“New forms of populism and relations of tension with the democratic state”, at 12:30 pm:

Bruno Dantas, president of TCU;

president of TCU; Jorge MessiahAdvocate General of the Union.

“Interpretation of contracts in the digital age”, at 5 pm: