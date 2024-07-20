The amount charged to foreign travelers arriving in the Portuguese capital will increase from €2 to €4 per day/per person from September 1st

Lisbon City Hall approved on Friday (19.Jul.2024) a 100% increase in the daily rate per person for accommodation in the city. The amount was €2 for €4 (approximately R$24.40 at the current conversion rate). It will come into effect from September 1, 2024.

The adjustment is a proposal from the coalition that governs the Portuguese capital (PSD/CDS-PP), led by Mayor Carlos Moeda. It was submitted to a public consultation before its approval at a private meeting of the municipal executive on Friday (19 July). Now, the text will be submitted to a vote in the City Council and should not encounter any difficulties in passing.

The adjustment also includes updating the tourist tax for ship passengers arriving in Lisbon on cruises. In this case, the amount was increased from €1 to €2 per passenger/per day.

A source in the mayor’s office told the news agency Portuguese that the money collected from the Municipal Tourist Tax contributes to improving the quality of life of the citizens of Lisbon.”Tourists are called upon to contribute, as it is recognized that their activity, in addition to the undeniable positive effects it represents for the economy and employment in the city, naturally has an impact on core activities such as urban hygiene, maintenance of public spaces, mobility, among others.”, he explained.

According to INE data (National Institute of Statistics), in 2023, the number of tourist arrivals to Portugal is estimated to have reached 26.5 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to the previous year. Compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic period), growth was 7.7%.

From Brazil alone, the European country registered the entry of 1.3 million tourists in 2023, an increase of 25.9% compared to 2022. Read the full of the report (PDF – 385 kB).