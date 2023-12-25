The recognized Colombian artist Lisandro Meza recorded eight songs dedicated to Peru, where its success was overwhelming. In addition, it is known that he toured various regions of the country with his music.

through song 'Touring Peru', the aforementioned could be verified. It is a musical theme in which he mentions various places in the country that acclaimed his musical style.

As is known, Colombian cumbia is mourning his death. The singer and composer Lisandro Meza died on Saturday, December 23 in the clinic where he was after being hospitalized on Wednesday the 6th for cerebral ischemia, which ended in internal bleeding.

Lisandro Meza: a little of his success in Peru

The boy, who with his accordion was the sensation of his father's parties on the farm they had in the coffee-growing country, did not think that he would be so well known in the musical environment.

Many years ago, during an interview with Fernando Armas, Lisandro Meza announced a tour of different places in Peru. On that occasion He said that the Peruvian city he remembered most was Cutervo, located in the Cajamarca region.

At that time he indicated that the first thing that came to mind about the area were the roads and asked the president of that time, Alejandro Toledo, to build a good road for those citizens.

He 'Male of America' He also maintained that he was the artist whose albums had been “pirated” the most in Peru. Finally, he said that he had romantic proposals to which he did not agree.

On the other hand, in an interview with RPP he spoke of the love he felt for his family and mentioned his grandchildren with special affection. Likewise, it was learned that she managed to write around 600 songs throughout her life.

Finally, he commented that Peruvians like Colombian music because it is the same language and people understand it. ““I feel proud to be Latin American because I represent Peru, Ecuador and my homeland Colombia, with the expression of cumbia,” assured the artist.

Lisandro Meza: songs he recorded for Peru

The Colombian vocalist, who played various instruments such as the accordion, piano, guitar, bass, bagpipes and others, assured that he recorded eight songs for Peru, a country where he had great success. These are some of them:

'Touring Peru'

'The condor happens'

'The bridge and the avenue'

'Arequipeño Carnival'.

Tribute to Lisandro Meza offered by the Yaipén Brothers