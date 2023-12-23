The music is in mourning. Lisandro Meza Marquez He ceased to exist after being hospitalized at the La Concepción Specialized Clinic. As read in the statement, the artist was admitted to the intensive care unit since December 6, but did not resist after suffering internal bleeding. Fans around the world mourn the loss.

What did Lisandro Meza die from?

The 'Macho of America' died after suffering a cerebral ischemia, so he was taken to a local clinic; However, his condition did not improve and he died after suffering a internal bleeding.

What is cerebral ischemia?

Cerebral ischemia occurs when the brain does not receive enough blood and oxygen supply. It is considered an acute brain injury and represents a medical emergency, since, if not treated in time, it can cause cerebral infarctions, global hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy or ischemic stroke that could lead to death.

Who was Lisandro Meza?

​Lisandro Meza was a Colombian singer, composer and musician. He is an icon in Colombiasince in his more than 50 years of musical career he recorded around 110 albums in different rhythms: cumbia, porro, Paseo and vallenato

