Lisandro Mezaperformer of 'El macho', lost his life on the afternoon of Saturday, December 23 after being hospitalized.
Mourning in Colombian cumbia! The singer and composer Lisandro Meza He died this Saturday, December 23, in the clinic where he was after being hospitalized on Wednesday, December 6, for a cerebral ischemia, which ended in internal bleeding. Followers of vallenato music mourn the loss of the 'Macho of America', as one of their greatest idols is leaving.
When did Lisandro Meza die?
The news was announced shortly after the death by the medical center, on the afternoon of Saturday December 23, according to a statement from the Concepción de Sincelejo Clinic, which does not detail the reasons for death. The statement mentions that Lisandro was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since Wednesday, December 6, 2023, and received comprehensive care from a multidisciplinary team.
Photo: X from Clínica Concepción de Sincelejo
However, according to family members, the interpreter of 'El macho' suffered internal bleeding after cerebral ischemia. The latter is caused by the formation of a blood clot that blocks a blood vessel in the brain.
Lisandro Meza's age?
Lisandro Mesa Márquez was born on September 26, 1937 in Sucre, Colombia and died on September 23 at the age of 86.
