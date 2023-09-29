Lisandro Martínez had a very good first season at Manchester United despite being unnecessarily criticized by the press (on many occasions due to his height) and ended up being one of the most loved players by the fans but also by the fans themselves. colleagues thanks to very high performances. Despite this, he finished the 2022/23 campaign with a significant injury to one of his feet (metatarsal fracture) that prevented him from being on the field during that closure. Now, the Argentine defender will be out of action due to a new injury.
More news from the Argentine National Team:
Today, the Red Devils team issued a statement saying that the former Ajax defender suffered from the injury he suffered at the end of last season and will be out of the field for between 2 and 3 months. It is not yet known if he will have surgery or if he will do kinesiology work. This means that he will not be available to be called up by Lionel Scaloni for the next qualifying dates against Paraguay and Peru in the month of October, while he is a doubtful series for the duels against Uruguay and Brazil with which the action of the match will end. combined world champion in 2023.
The truth is that “Licha” suffered from that injury in the duel between Manchester United and Arsenal for Matchday 4 of the Premier League. For this reason he missed the first matches of the Qualifiers with the Albiceleste but returned against Brighton and Bayern Munich but he did not do it in the way that all fans of this sport are accustomed to. He was absent against Burnley due to an inconvenience that was confirmed today to be related to the situation he suffered in April 2023.
#Lisandro #Martínez #suffered #foot #injury #Qualifying #duels #Argentina