Lisandro Martínez is revolutionizing Manchester United. He arrived from Ajax at the request of Ten Hag and managed to exceed all expectations. Despite the criticism he received for his height, he managed to silence all his detractors and become one of the team’s most outstanding players.
The fans quickly fell in love with his game and his delivery on the field of play. With him on the court, the team only lost one game out of 15 played and won the entire Ovation from Old Trafford.
People sang to him on several occasions “Argentina Argentina“and they even created a flag in his honor in which you can see a Butcher knife (the nickname that represents him since he was playing at Ajax).
At 24 years old, Lisandro Martínez is proving that he is not burdened by the responsibility of playing for one of the biggest teams in the world and is one of the most outstanding signings of the Premier League season. His level is excellent news for the Argentine team, which will have him in Qatar and will surely enjoy him for many years as a key player (despite the fact that in principle he will be a substitute in this World Cup).
