Given the withdrawal of “Cuti” Romero from the Argentine National Team for this double date of the South American Qualifiers, due to a hamstring injury, Lionel Scaloni decided to put Lisandro Martinez as a starter against Chile, in what was a 2-1 victory for the Albiceleste.
The multifunctional left-hander from Ajax in the Netherlands earned a place in the XI in Calama and more than fulfilled it, being a constant exit from the bottom with his usual elegance and very firm in both air and ground duels against rival strikers.
Not only was the one who shone in Defense and Justice one of the great figures of the match played on matchday 15 of the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but he also played to tell Scaloni: “Mister, did you observe my level? I want to be a starter in the World Cup and I have what.”
Today, the central duo is Nicolas Otamendi-Cristian Romerois already consolidated and also seems immovable, especially after having won the Copa América in Brazil 2021 after so many years without winning titles.
But nevertheless, If I am Scaloni, I would carefully analyze Martínez’s performance and what that very clean start with a good foot that the native of Gualeguay has can bring him: I would love a central duo formed by Romero-Licha, two central defenders with great feet and a strong brand.
It is true that there are only three qualifying rounds left and that Martínez barely played his fifth game (the last had been against Brazil in San Juan), but the Ajax footballer is going through a spectacular moment both for the club and for the national team, demonstrated tonight , Y I think he deserves a big chance. We will see…
