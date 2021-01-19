The news shook the intimate fibers of Racing, just when everything revolved around the presentation of Juan Antonio Pizzi, which will be this Wednesday at the Cilindro. In the moment less expected, Lisandro López decided to leave the club. The captain, the last current idol, will play for Atlanta United of MLS, the team led by Gabriel Heinze. His idea is to settle in the United States. The forward himself, who will turn 38 in March, will announce it this Tuesday at 12.30 in a press conference to be held in the Honorary Precinct.

“We cannot ask for more. He came and gave everything ”, Víctor Blanco told Clarion. The president is also the player’s father-in-law, who is married to his daughter Mercedes, Guadalupe’s mother, a 3-month-old baby. The López family will settle in North America. Racing will give him the free pass.

Lisandro communicated his decision to Blanco and surprise. Especially for Rubén Capria. He Wizard, brand new manager of the Academy, had spoken with the referent. I wanted him to set the direction of the dressing room with Darío Cvitanich (36) and Iván Pillud (34).

It’s been a long time since Licha This possibility had been maturing. How much did the stand have to do with the quarantine, the complicated organization of Argentine football and its unevenness? The attacker born in Rafael Obligado he was 25 games without scoring goals. He just broke the streak on the last date of the Complementation Phase against Newell’s.

After the departure of Diego Milito, who decided to resign his position as technical secretary due to differences with the Board of Directors, the departure of López is another blow to the celestial and white heart. As well, a casualty that will be more sensitive in the locker room than on the field of play. He had the pleasure of being a two-time champion with Racing: he won the Super League and the Champions Trophy, both in 2019.

Pizzi knows that he will not have Lisandro. You must bet on Cvitanich, Jonatan Cristaldo and Nicolás Reniero. Will you incorporate another forward?