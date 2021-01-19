In shirts and espadrilles. A look that paints him full body. After all, Lisandro never stopped being a country man. If every time you can, you take a walk around Rafael Obligado, his refuge. He sat in front of the microphone and confirmed the advance of Monday night, when it transpired that he would leave Racing to play in the United States. He did not reveal the team, but unofficially it was learned that it is Atlanta United, led by Gabriel Heinze.

“This is a very special moment, as many already mentioned yesterday. Today I am here to announce my departure from the club, to end my second stage after 5 wonderful years, with spectacular moments, others not so good, but proud. It is a time where there is a fatigue, a physical exhaustion and above all, mental. I have decided to finish this stage at the club. They were 5 years in which, really, I gave everything I had, what I could and today it ends. Well, I’m here to announce it and to give thanks, ”said Lisandro in a kind of monologue.

And he added: “I was always a player, a person rather, who was 100% committed. For me the commitment was non-negotiable, I always demanded from the people here, especially from my colleagues, and I feel today that I cannot provide myself that way and if I feel that I cannot, I am not in a position to demand it of anyone, that is how I like it and that is why I announce my departure from the club.

And he opened the game to questions and answers with the journalists present at the Cilindro. Then, he emphasized: “I feel like I can’t commit myself the way I always was, which I like, especially from a mental point of view. From the physical one can be limited by age, but surrender everything. Second, I cannot say where I am going to continue my career. I do not have it closed, there are some conversations in clubs in America, but I can’t confirm anything. “

Lisandro also spoke about the fans: “Other than saying thank you, I can’t think of anything. I was always trying to talk to him on the pitch, it’s the best way, and I have no words other than gratitude to the Racing fans who, surely, feel that I gave everything and an eternal thank you ”.

López spoke of the future of Racing, now without his presence. And he was optimistic: “There is a tremendous quality of people and players within this club and beyond the fact that the fans, and with good reason, look at sports and there must have been left with the image of this last cup, if we look at a A little further, there is excellent work with youth, who will be the future of the institution, there are established players and a very good leadership work. I see no reason to say that Racing is going to be bad ”.

Will you return to the club in the future? “Today I do not think if I will be linked to Racing, not as a coach but from another place. But it may be, why not? For me, the door will always be open and if in the future the club wants, I do not rule not at all, ”he admitted.

He was honest when asked if it was the saddest day of his career. He denied it: “I am leaving with great confidence that I have left everything.” But it broke. He cried and couldn’t continue. Until he resumed, with a cracked voice, between tears: “I came after many years to fulfill a dream, I am leaving happy, proud and grateful.”

Regarding his role as a reference, he stated: “This is a club that has given me everything and, as I always say, I have tried to give it on the pitch and commit myself in this second stage, try to commit myself in each talk, with the boys, with the sparrings. Others are not as good as the departure of a coach who has also charged me, I keep the beautiful moments at the club ”.

He continued: “I always said that I came back to the club not to retire, to fulfill a dream, to give my best. Today things are going this way, they were 5 very intense years, Argentine football is going strong, very fast, I feel that this is where we have come and I want to continue competing. It happens like that and I accept it ”.

López said that he communicated the news to his teammates through the players’ WhatsApp group. And he is sure that Cvitanich will be the one who takes the baton inside the dressing room: “Darío is a weakness for me, I love him as a person, as a player, he is among the 3 or 4 best 9 in the country, I have no doubts, he has won the affection here, it is a personal decision whether to continue or not, but of He will continue to be what he was until now, a great guy, of extraordinary human quality, leader of the dressing room, a guy who is in the eleven or not, always pushing, always positive, for those of us who love the club, hopefully follow ”.

There was some chiaroscuro: “Every defeat hurts, personal situations that I have gone through that I have not liked, that have filled me with sadness, but I consider that they are part of this, but with the calm awareness that I always behaved in the best way” . And he closed: “The balance was positive because they reopened the doors for me.”

They fired him to applause. Deserved. The last current idol of the Academy and it will leave a very large void.