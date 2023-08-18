eureka is a western filmed in Almeria; a portrait of the reality of indigenous people in the United States; and the story of a South American native who leaves his community. Lisandro Alonso premiered in Lima the film that took almost a decade to reach theaters and is divided into three parts “since the script was conceived.” One of them filmed it on the reservation of Pine Ridge. “(The indigenous) are locked up and it’s been minus 40 degrees below zero for six months, they can’t even go out fishing, in addition to the health problems they have.”

Winner of the international critics award at Cannes, the Argentine has the record that his six films premiered at the French festival. He now makes a connection to his previous film, wow. In both, Viggo Mortensen’s character searches for his daughter. “Unconsciously, I have the trigger that there is a father who seeks to understand, to communicate with his daughter through the movies”, the filmmaker answers us, who does not seek to leave messages. “I like to take cameras and live together. Show people who, by choice or by exclusion, live outside of what is called the democratic system”.

― How was the work with Mortensen? In Jauja he has credits as a producer and musician.

Viggo, in fact, was a mentor of the project. I asked him if he had a contact for someone in Pine Ridge and he contacted me because he knew about the problems in that land. I started knocking on some doors, meeting people, what problems they have and how you could film. Viggo is always very enriching, he helps me a lot, he has great experience and he is a great person. I am very lucky to have his support for each project that I have and to be in communication, to know what interests him and he to know what my head is up to so that he can give me a hand and that my ideas have a bit of visibility.

― Martin Scorsese will produce a film in Argentina. Why does he think that there is a look from Hollywood towards Latino?

The United States has a lot of Latin speakers. It seems to me that Eureka is also about that, Central America they wear out their feet walking all the way to the US border, thinking that they are going to find a better way of life and some do, but most of them fall by the wayside. I believe that there is more social inclusion –despite the exclusion that exists anywhere– in Latin America than abroad. The indigenous people in the United States are locked up in a concentration camp, they could have changed that if there were a political decision in five or ten years for all eternity, but they don’t and they don’t talk about it. It seems to me that we continue walking with our descendants of native peoples in the same corner, let’s say, even though they don’t have the same possibilities because any democratic system is unfair, but we tell ourselves better tales. In Pine Ridge you can’t tell tales.

― Well, he also wanted to film in Amazonas, he has to wait. Is the goal always to return to Cannes?

I hope he touches me sometime, it would be like a child’s dream to film in the Amazon. Cannes is a label that helps me and makes me feel more free. I filmed my first film in ten days and it followed the reality of a young man who earns his living cutting down trees, in the middle of a forest… to think that from there he could go out and film on a reservation, in English and in the United States, did not bother me. I would have never imagined it in my life. I don’t know if it should be like this, but it is like that, at any latin american filmmaker A recognition from a festival like Cannes is good for him. It has given me the freedom to continue doing what I think is worth seeing or what I want to see as a spectator. First I surprise myself and then I seek to surprise another.

Chiara Mastroianni with Alonso. Photo: diffusion.

