Lisandra Lizama communicated his separation from Mauricio Diez Canseco through a message and accused the Peruvian businessman of family violence. The Cuban singer, married to the owner of the Rústica restaurants, mentioned that they ended their relationship last Saturday and, since then, they have not had any type of employment relationship. In her announcement, she indicated that she is concerned about possible retaliation by the 58-year-old tycoon.

Mauricio Diez Canseco is accused of mistreatment, harassment and harassment by his wife. Photo: Composition/LR/Broadcast

What does Lisandra Lizama’s statement say?

On March 3, Lisandra Lizama told about her break with Mauricio Diez Canseco after denouncing psychological violence. “Due to some events that have arisen in recent days, I see myself in the need to make it publicly known that I have been a victim of psychological abuse, harassment and harassment by the aforementioned gentleman,” she said.

He stressed that this persecution violates his privacy and free movement. “It is worth mentioning that I have the evidence of these facts that I am affirming,” he added in his message.

Police officers did not allow him to report it

The young woman mentioned in the text that she went to the Miraflores police station to formally accuse him, but two members of the PNP did not allow the request to proceed. “I went to file a complaint for family violence in the form of psychological abuse (…) However, Commander Alor and Petty Officer Pérez did not allow me to file a complaint,” she said.

Statement by Lisandra Lizama. Photo: Instagram

“I am worried about my security and physical integrity because I do not have the guarantees to counteract any attack against me by my spouse or any other person,” he concluded.

As recalled, both were married in mid-2022 in a private ceremony. The 26-year-old singer said “I do” to the popular ‘Brad Pizza, 58, in front of her relatives. “We got married civilly and legally in Cuba,” the businessman told the media.

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama were married on July 12, 2022. Photo: María Pía Ponce / URPI-LR See also Four children die in Oaxaca; it is believed that they were poisoned by the mother

Ask Diez Canseco to stop the harassment

Lisandra Lizama In his statement, he asked the businessman to desist from the follow-up he is carrying out. He pointed out that his family is affected by this type of harassment. “I ask Mr. Mauricio Diez Canseco to desist from the monitoring that he has been carrying out towards me, for my emotional peace of mind and that of my mother who is also affected,” he said.