His desk is open-door. The Penguin News, the only newspaper in the Falkland Islands, has its editorial office in front of the Church. The day I visit her at the door of the religious temple there is a sign that gives instructions to the prisoners so that they know what repairs to make. It is that, as he tells me, most of those incarcerated are serving time for domestic or street violence, so they are obliged to commit to the local community with services.

When the newspaper door is opened, as in almost all houses and offices, a small enclosed porch awaits, ideal for ditching coats or cleaning boots. Going through the next door, diagonal to it, is the office of Lisa Watson, editor of the newspaper. Watson was born on a farm located in Annunciation Bay, a fjord in the northeast of Soledad Island. It is there that the first attempt at French colonization was located, the Port St. Louise settlement. Together with his older brother, they stayed at their grandmother’s house in Port Stanley during the week to study. Lisa was 13 years old in April 1982 when the war began. Her father took her, along with her brother, back to the farm. In the presence of the Argentine troops there, a settlement was located a kilometer and a half from their home and they had rispidencias with them for a time. “At the end of the war, Great Britain generated an economic renaissance, and we children were able to access scholarships in the United Kingdom,” he says. I was one of the first to take advantage of this scholarship¨.

– Tell me a little about your childhood. How was your life … friends, walks, activities that you liked the most. How did you spend your days then?

– My mother was a nurse and then a homemaker, and my father worked as a shipping agent, until they both became farm owners. I first lived in Stanley (Puerto Argentino) with my parents, but then they moved to their farm. I loved helping my parents with the sheep, working and riding horses. A very happy childhood, very focused on riding. I jumped at a young age and was very close to my father.

– How was the path to the independence of the newspaper?

– Initially, upon my return to the islands, I took a job as an office manager for a fishing company. When the assistant editor at Penguin News quit his job in 1999, I got a call from the editor asking if I wanted the position, which I took, of course. After a year in office, my boss moved to a state tourism agency and I was promoted to editor of the newspaper.

-There were times when the newspaper was subsidized by the government, right?

-That’s right, I was worried about having to take money from the government to be able to operate. Journalism is not a cool occupation in the Falkland Islands. It is a small community where everyone knows each other and knows what is going on, long before the radio station broadcasts its daily bulletins or the local television channel or newspaper publishes its weekly editions. You get your news at the supermarket, talking to people. The MLAs (members of the Legislative Assembly in the Malvinas Parliament) respond to their critics personally on social media through their Facebook profiles, or they can simply stop on the street. Criticizing the government here is very difficult, criticism comes from speculation: people don’t always know what’s going on, so they speculate. But here, the politicians are almost too naive to be corrupted, which actually makes the whole thing quite complicated. I worked very hard to increase the income of the newspaper and make it totally independent from the government. Every Monday morning I look desperately at the blank pages, but we managed to sell 1,300 copies every Friday. Islanders take Penguin News very seriously: they often choose to call me over the government when they have a problem, and rely on the newspaper to inform them of the facts.

– What do you think are the general challenges in a newspaper like yours?

-It is always a dilemma to find enough news in such a small community and also to make the stories sound different. In a small place the same problems arise over and over again. Trying to find a different angle on them is difficult. It is also difficult to deal with controversial topics (in an editorial, for example) when you know everyone. It’s easy in a large community when you are anonymous but awkward when you have to face your audience and then in store. You have to try to be brave. I write stories that I know will not be popular, but it is morally correct for me to do so.

– You have expressed solid positions on the relationship Argentina-United Kingdom and the islands …

– It seems essential to me to tell who we are and what we want. We have nothing to fear if we take control of our cause. We face long-standing problems and they certainly won’t go away unless there is a dedicated and concerted effort. Some voices on the islands maintain that it is not our problem, but Argentina’s, and anyone who dares to even mention the word “solution” deserves immediate rejection and condemnation. Others are interested in building bridges, reducing tensions without compromising the sovereignty issue. It is also known that history bequeathed very hard lessons on those who dared to trust progress in this regard, but due to these setbacks we should not reject outright the idea of ​​taking control of our cause. It is possible to seek common ground with Argentines, no matter how small or insignificant, whether in sports or literature, or simply responding, establishing a conversation via Twitter for example, respectfully. Otherwise, how can the average Argentine know who we are or who we are not?

Particular signs

Lisa Watson was born in 1969 in the Falkland Islands. He graduated in English literature from Bangor University in Wales. He returned to the islands after finishing his studies. In 1999 he began working for the local newspaper, the Penguin News, as an assistant editor. A year later she became its director. One of its purposes was to raise advertising revenue to ensure that the newspaper was financially independent of the government subsidy.

He published the book “Waking up to War” with his memories of the Falklands War. He is also dedicated to jumping and has won all five races in which he has participated to date. With his partner Jonny they have a son, Jacob David Riddell, born in 1993.