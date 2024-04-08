Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus has done the math and now no longer needs 5,000 civil servants to implement the new basic child support. A comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/Klaus Haag

Now we no longer need 5,000 civil servants to implement the new basic child protection. The Green Minister Paus had probably miscalculated (again). There is clearly a lack of respect for taxpayers, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

Lisa Paus pulled out the slide rule again at the weekend. And lo and behold: Oops, suddenly the Green Federal Minister for Family Affairs no longer needs an additional 5,000 civil servants for her “basic child welfare”. At least “not in the long term”. The surprising change of opinion is not her first. According to the minister's earlier calculations, the notoriously cash-strapped traffic light government should have provided twelve billion euros to bundle benefits such as child benefit, citizen's benefit and child allowance. Miraculously, 2.4 billion should be enough.

Paus' unintentionally played into the hands of the FDP with her unworldliness

If proof was needed for the “lack of respect for taxpayers” that FDP leader Christian Lindner accuses his generous coalition partners of, then Lisa Paus has provided it here. The family minister's free-handed handling of citizens' money is outrageous. At some point this probably even became embarrassing for the Greens themselves. In the end, it was party leader Ricarda Lang who whistled back at her own minister, who, like her, belongs to the left wing of the party, in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. After all, the entire party was caught in a severe storm with the plan to create a new mammoth authority in the midst of the “turning point”. Fattening the state's redistribution bureaucracy even further while the country lacks the means to defend its own territory will eventually become inexplicable to even the most patient voters. And it doesn't really fit with the urgent warnings of the future Green candidate for chancellor, Robert Habeck, that Germany must arm itself against the threat posed by Putin.

With her unworldliness, Paus has involuntarily played into the hands of the FDP, to the annoyance of her own leaders. She's looking under every pebble for reasons to pull the plug on the unloved traffic light. In any case, the ticking bomb of basic child welfare now seems to have been defused for the first time. Whether the central social project of the Greens and the SPD will be realized by 2025, as Paus undauntedly hopes, is as open as the question of whether the traffic light will still be flashing then.

